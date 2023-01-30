TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Whitney Rumbold’s senior year of basketball was interrupted right after Christmas.

Not feeling well, she went to the doctor. And then was told she needed immediate surgery.

“I thought I’d get medication and go home,” Rumbold said. “Obviously,not the news I wanted when I was told I needed to stay and have the surgery.”

She needed to have her appendix removed.

“I was sad for her, she’s one of our key players,” said Tremont senior Erin Pulliam. “Without her we struggled a bit but I’m glad she’s OK and back to 100 percent.”

Rumbold missed five games after her appendectomy but returned to help the Turks make it to the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament finals.

She’s back on the floor and healthy. And back to chasing her 1,000th career point.

“When she had the appendectomy, she was worried. She was about 100 points away( from 1,000),” said Tremont coach Justin Wahls. “Having her back and getting it will be big for her.”

With 13 points in Tremont’s Monday night win at Flanagan, Rumbold now sits at 996 career point

“It’s something I’ve worked for since my freshman year. I’ve seen people (older than) me get it,” said Rumbold. “It’s very exciting and will be huge for my family. They’ve been waiting.”

Now recovered form surgery, she’s also pursuing something else — an offer that will let her play both volleyball and basketball in college.

“I don’t know where I’ll go. Hopefully somewhere where I can play both,” said Rumbold. “If not, I’ll for sure do one. It’ll likely be basketball because I’ve played it since I was little and have such a passion for it.”