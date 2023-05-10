TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cambria Geyer admits confidence has always been her weakness.

That’s not the case any more. She says that changed this past summer.

“My coaches and my family said, ‘you’re good, you can do this.’ They were motivating me not to give up even when I wanted to,” Geyer said. “Now I want to keep going and see where I go.”

Where she wants to go is back to state. Last May, she won the 300 meter hurdles and finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles at the Illinois High School Association state meet.

And that’s when the confidence started to flow.

“When I won last year, it gave me confidence I am fast. I always thought I was fast. Just not fast enough,” Geyer said. “After winning, it gives me confidence to keep going and go further. More girls are catching up.”

She has two more high school meets on her schedule — sectionals and state. She’ll compete in the class 1A sectional at Dee-Mack on Thursday, hoping to punch her ticket to next week’s state meet.

After state, Geyer says she’ll put her confidence to the test running college track at Illinois State. She signed with the Redbirds last year.

“I’m excited to see where I go and how much I change,” Geyer said. “I had friends that went to ISU and have seen them change (for the better).”