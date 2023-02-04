PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Championship-winning coaches were named the Tri-County coaches of the year for 2022 by the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Maribeth Dura, who coached the Brimfield girls basketball team to its first ever state title was named Female Coach of the Year. Jean-Guy Trudel, who coached the Peoria Rivermen to the Southern Professional Hockey League championship, Peoria’s first league title in 22 seasons, was named the Male Coach of the Year.

A pair of record-setting high school stars were named as the Tri-County area’s top athletes.

Volleyball star Kenna Wollard of Illinois Valley Central High School, who became the area’s all-time leader with 1,814 career kills and led her team to a third place state trophy in November, was named Female Athlete of the Year. Peoria High’s Malachi Washington, who rushed for 3,348 yards on the season and scored a state record six touchdowns in the class 5A state championship game, was named the Male Athlete of the Year.

The award winners will be honored at the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame 2023 induction dinner on March 25 at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Tickets to the event are $55 and can be ordered by contacting Susie Stockman at (309) 691-3553 or susie1026@comcast.net.

The event is open to the public and will feature the induction of the 2022 Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame that includes former Major Leaguer Ben Zobrist of Eureka, two-time state champion football coach Pat Ryan of Metamora, former Pekin and Illinois State softball star Priscilla Welch-DeLaere and longtime cross country coaches Gene Jones of Metamora and Ed McGraw of East Peoria.

Also going into the hall of fame are six teams from the past: the 2005-06 Illinois Central College women’s basketball national champion, the 1983 Limestone High School football state runner-up and four Metamora second-place state football teams from 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2000.