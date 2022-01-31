Tri-County’s Top Athletes, Coaches Named by Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton Potters will represent well at the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner in March.

Morton athletes are the Tri-County male and female athletes of the year for 2021, the GPSHOF board announced over the weekend. Multi-sport star Seth Glatz and track standout Lauren Doerr took the top honors.

Illini Bluffs softball coach Lindsey Lox and Eureka High School track coach Brett Charlton are the female and male coaches of the year in the Tri-County area.

The athlete and coaching award winners will be honored at the at the GPSHOF induction dinner March 19 at the Peoria Civic Center. The event is open to the public and tickets are $40, if purchased by March 11 and $50 after.

To order, call Susie Stockman at (309) 691-3553 or email to susie1026@comcast.net.

Glatz led the Potters football team to their first ever state semifinal appearance by averaging 250 yards per game rushing. He ran for 3,246 yards and scored 47 touchdowns in 13 games. The senior also plays basketball and runs track at Morton.

Doerr, who now plays soccer at Butler University, won three medals at the Illinois High School Association track and field state meet. She won the 100 and 200 meter races in class 2A and took third in the long jump.

Lox guided Illini Bluffs to a 17-1 record and the class 1A state softball title in her first year as a high school head coach. Charlton took the school with the smallest enrollment in class 2A to a state runner-up finish at the boys state track meet.

The GPSHOF class of 2021, which will be formally inducted at the March dinner, will be announced Feb. 5. Six individuals and three teams will make up this hall of fame class.

The GPSHOF will also present the Neve Harms Award for meritorious service to sports in the Tri-County area at the induction dinner.