Tri-Valley’s Roberts Aims For Third State Title In Pole Vault

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After winning state championships in 2018 and 2019, Tri-Valley’s Windsor Roberts had her eyes set on a third straight state title last year. But the COVID-19 outbreak put an end to that goal. And has helped change her outlook.

“My goal after winning freshman year was to do all four (years), obviously that was impossible because we didn’t have state last year,” Roberts said. “But that definetly lifted the burden off of me because I felt a lot of pressure for that, but I do want to do three and we will just see how it goes.”

Roberts says the time off was a blessing in disguise. She suffered a strained hamstring in March of 2020 and took her time to recover. In fact, last July she briefly set Illinois’ all-time record for a high school pole vaulter at 13 feet, five inches.

“The pandemic actually helped me be able to recover longer and not rush back, and then I just tried to find meets wherever I could,” Roberts said. “I went all around the country trying to find meets where I could because I couldn’t find any in Illinois.”

Not only will Roberts go into Thursday’s state finals with the top vault in Class 1A, she will also be a part of the Vikings 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays. Hoping to create some lasting memories in her final track and field meet for Tri-Valley.

“Pole vault can definetly be an individualized sport. It can be just you and your coach and if you have one other teammate there,” Roberts said. “But having a relay is more about team aspect and trying to get each other better so we can get faster.”

“So that definetly has been helpful for me too,” Roberts added. “I just want to have fun. It’s my senior season, my last season in high school so may as well have some fun with it and make some memories.”