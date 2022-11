PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area football teams have reached the Elite 8 of their playoff brackets without a loss.

Pekin brings an 11-0 record into its class 7A state quarterfinal match-up with Lake Zurich on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dragons have never played in a quarterfinal game and have never had an 11-0 record.

Unbeaten Prairie Central will host Tolono Unity on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a class 3A quarterfinal. And Ridgeview-Lexington looks for its 12th straight win when its hosts Tuscola in a 1A quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.