PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days.

But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year.

In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major knee injury in October which wiped out his sophomore season at LSU.

“I went through some dark times. I had to figure out who I am,” Miller said of the past year. “I had to grow as a person. It gave me a chance to slow down and understand who I am and what I want to do.”

What he really ants to do is get back on the basketball floor. He tore his ACL in his right knee last October and had surgery Nov. 2.

Miller says that surgically-repaired right knee is good and he’s been cleared for contact. He expects to resume workouts with his teammates this fall and to return to the lineup this season.

It’ll be his first at LSU since transferring from Illinois after his freshman year last spring.

“I knew the commotion (leaving Illinois) would bring,” Miller said of his transfer. “I knew what would come with it. It was a decision for me and my family. I felt like I made the right decision.”

The 6-3, 190-pound guard says he’s still close to his former Illini teammates like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. And says those former teammates are “all in his corner” as he tries to bounce back from his knee injury.

Miller entered the NCAA Transfer Portal a second time this spring following the firing of coach Will Wade. But he decided to stay in Baton Rouge after starting his rehab from the injury there.

He spent the majority of the summer training in Louisiana but made a quick trip back to Illinois last weekend to see family before returning to school to start the fall semester.

On his trip home Miller said his mom took him to Morgan Park, the high school where he was a state champion and the 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball. She also took him to his grandmother’s house.

“I looked at my dad’s, my uncle’s and my grandpa’s trophies there. It feels good. I don’t want to let them down,” Miller said. “I feel like coming home to Chicago, to Peoria, I got back to my roots.”

Now he wants to get back to basketball.