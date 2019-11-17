Twin Cities universities do not disappoint in Senior Day victories

TWIN CITIES, Ill. — It was Senior Day in Normal where a clash between two MVC schools met at Redbird Arena.

ISU played host to (1-8) Missouri State looking to steal a win in the Twin Cities.

The Bears got the ball first, but they quickly turned it over with two first quarter interceptions. Romeo McKnight also lived in the backfield with a couple tackle for losses to halt the Bears momentum.

Brady Davis would have two passing touchdowns, including a corner of the endzone toe tapper finished off by the freshman Kacper Rutkiewicz.

It was an ugly one but the Redbirds won it for the seniors 17-12.

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN v. NORTH PARK

Down Main Street it was a Senior day at Illinois Wesleyan as well where the Titans hosted (1-8) North Park at Tucci Stadium.

Johhny Dicanio had a big game, that began with a running touchdown to put Wesleyan up 7 just minutes into the game.

North Park would try to answer but after a fumble in the redzone, Dicanio and the Titans marched down the field again. This time H​​​amid Bullie finished it off as the Titans were up 14-0 before North Park could blink.

Wesleyan was sound both offensively and defensively on their way to a runaway win runs 32-6.