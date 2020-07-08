Two Area Golfers Near Leaders at D.A. Points Junior Open

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cade Anderson shot a 6-under-par 66 to grab the lead after one round of the D.A. Points Junior Open at Pekin Country Club Tuesday.

The Scottsdale, Arizona high school senior had five birdies and an eagle in his opening round. Pekin High School sophomore Carter Stevenson shot a 69 and is three shots off the lead in the 54-hole event.

Peoria Christian’s Weston Walker and Bloomington’s TJ Barger carded even par scores of 72. Points, a PGA Tour pro from Pekin, is hosting the American Junior Golf Association event for a third straight year.

Nathaly Munnicha (Columbius, OH) and Britta Snyder (Ames, IA) share the lead in the girls’ division after each shot 70. Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock is two back after her opening round 72.

Pekin Insurance and UnityPoint Health sponsor the event, which has brought 78 of the top junior players around the country to central Illinois.