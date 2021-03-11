Two more Bradley players ‘cleared of any accusations’ in ‘sex offense’ case

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two more Bradley University Men’s basketball players have been “cleared of any accusations” after they were part of a Springfield, MO. police investigation for a “sex offense” that was not rape.

In a statement from Bradley Athletics released Thursday, March 11, Danya Kingsby and Terry Nolan Jr. are no longer persons of interest in a case in the Springfield MO. Police Department incident report.

“As this situation and the investigation continues to evolve, Danya Kingsby and Terry Nolan Jr. have been cleared of any accusations by the Springfield, MO police department,” the statement reads. “Neither Kingsby nor Nolan are persons of interest nor suspects in any case. The investigation to determine if a student code of conduct violation or men’s basketball program violation occurred is on-going within the institution.”

According to the February report, Bradley’s Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan, Ja’Shon Henry, and Danya Kingsby were originally named in a “sex offense” incident that took place between 12:45 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the TownePlace Suites in Springfield, MO. Previously, Ja’Shon Henry was cleared as a person of interest and a suspect in the case.

At this time, Childs is the only player from the original report who has not been cleared of any wrongdoing. None of the Bradley players have been arrested or charged with a crime.

Nolan and Kingsby have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal so they can transfer to another school.