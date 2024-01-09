TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — January 10 is an important date for Savannah Jost.

She’s thankful it’s a date that she doesn’t dread now.

“I’m very grateful for my journey and how far I’ve come,” said Jost. “I’m one year in remission now.”

There was a time when the Tremont High School junior wasn’t sure she play another basketball game. She was diagnosed with Hodgskin’s lymphoma on Jan. 10, 2022 and had to start cancer treatments, putting her volleyball and basketball careers on hold.

“I felt very defeated when I got (the diagnosis) in basketball season because basketball is my favorite sport,” said Jost. “I was worried I might not play again.”

Now you’d never know she’s was a cancer patient. She went through treatments in Peoria and at the St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

She was cleared to return for her sophomore volleyball season but felt out of shape and it took some time for her fitness to return. Jost went from the sidelines to limited minutes to a starring role at Tremont.

Her smile and can-do attitude never left. Her stamina and shot not only returned but they’ve improved in a year.

“To bounce back like she has and be as big a contributor after going through what she did for volleyball and basketball is amazing,” said Tremont girls basketball coach Justin Wahls.

Trost is healthy and is having the best year of her basketball career with the Turks. She’s thankful to be talking about games and wins with her teammates as opposed to her visits to the doctor’s office.

“I know that through my cancer journey I couldn’t play as much as I (hoped). I appreciate now that I can play the whole season and keep going,” Jost said. “I don’t have to talk about my doctor’s appointments anymore that I can focus on basketball. But I still like talking about my St. Jude story and my journey with everyone.”