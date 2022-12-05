METAMORA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora’s boys basketball season started as a hunt back to the state Final Four.

Now it’s seen in a different light.

Head Coach Danny Grieves’ daughter Nike was diagnosed with cancer recently and the Redbird community has rallied around him.

“Tyson Tough” t-shirts are being sold to help raise money for the family. Tyson is Nike’s married name. Coach Grieves says he is thankful to the Metamora area.

“Basketball is important but family is even more important. And it’s great to be at Metamora because we have such a great basketball family. It’s a great place to be.“ Danny Grieves, Head Metamora Boys Basketball Coach

Star guard Tyler Mason said the team is dedicating the season toward Nike.