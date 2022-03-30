NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jacob Bullock knew something wasn’t right.

“I tried to plant my foot and spin. My knee buckled and popped,” Bullock said.

Bullock injured his knee playing basketball for his club team in a game at Normal West on Oct. 10. It turned out to be an ACL tear and required surgery.

He had that surgery in early November and that knocked him out for his entire senior season at U-High. Now five months into his rehab, Bullock has committed to play at Millikin University next season.

“I thought about it,” said Bullock. “I’m grateful that I still get to play college basketball at the next level even though I missed my senior year.

He’s been working with trainer Chad Hobbs at the Athlete Factory in Bloomington since his freshman year. His initial goal was to gain some weight for the rigors of basketball.

But now Hobbs is helping strengthen Bullock’s knee for a college basketball career.

“He’s doing great. He handled his injury better than I did,” Hobbs said. “That’s why he’s going to be successful in life. He doesn’t let anything bring him down. He’s adaptable, it’s great.”

Bullock has spent a lot of time with other athletes at the gym this year. But he credits two other teams for their role his rehab.

The chess and the bass fishing teams at U-High.

“I didn’t compete in (high school) chess tournaments but I played against the guys who were competing,” Bullock said. “The chess coach was bothering me (to join the team) because she knew I played before. It was fun to do.”

Being involved with the chess and bass fishing teams took his mind of the grind of workouts and gave him some patience.

“It puts me in a different area. I don’t have to worry about my knee. I just focus on catching fish,” Bullock said of bass fishing. “I’ve always been a big fisherman, ever since I was little. But I never thought I’d compete in tournaments. It’s fun. I’m really glad I’m doing it.”

Bullock hopes to be cleared to return to the basketball floor for non-contact workouts in May.