Fieldcrest senior Garrett Nix spent the summer before his final year of high school in a much different way than his classmates. Garrett went through 10 weeks of basic training as a part of the Army National Guard in Fort Benning, Georgia.

"I left May 29 to go to basic training, it was ten weeks. Probably the toughest thing I have ever done," said Nix. "Little sleep, they give you like five minutes to eat."