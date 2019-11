PEORIA, Ill. — Illini Bluffs volleyball is one win away from heading to its first state tournament finals.

The Tigers play Milford in Friday’s class 1A Varna super-sectional with a state berth on the line.

U-High is looking for it’s second trip to the class 3A state volleyball finals in three years. The Pioneers play Centralia at the Taylorville super-sectional for the right to advance to state Friday.