U-High’s Burk Embracing Final Week of High School Volleyball

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — This is the final week in Kendall Burk’s high school volleyball career.

And she’s having a hard time believing it.

“Every day was a great experience. It’s crazy I only have one week of high school volleyball left,” Burk said. “Every match has been amazing. It makes me emotional to talk about it.”

Burk played at state last season with U-High and was hoping to finish her career at state this year. But with no state tournament in 2021, she’s just embracing the final chance to play with the Pioneers.

“Every senior feels that way right now,” Burk said. “It’s a little chaotic and hectic. Just to have the experience, I’m grateful to play. even though I’m wearing a mask and it’s shortened.”

She is headed to Eastern Michigan ona volleyball scholarship but played tennis growing up. In fact, she thought tennis might be her best sports.

She eventually concentrated on volleyball but says those days on tennis courts helped her become one of the state’s top setters.

“My hand-eye coordination was pretty good. The correlation with those (tennis) movements helped me with my setting,” Burk said. “It helped my court awareness, helped me with my decision making. Tennis helped me more that I thought it did.”

She eventually left tennis behind, soon she’ll leave the Twin Cities behind to go to college. She’s down to her final few days as a U-High volleyball player.

“She’ll be missed,” said U-High volleyball coach Mike Bolhuis. “I go back to how much she cares about our success. It’s really deep for her. It’s hard to replicate.”