NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — What a season it continues to be for U-High senior Mason Funk.

The red hot Pioneers are making a lot of noise and the senior is getting a lot of attention. From opposing teams on scouting reports.

And college coaches on the recruiting trail.

“I’ve been working for the since I was young. I think I’m deserving of (the coach’s attention),” said Funk. I think if I continue to play how I’ve been playing, they’ll keep coming.”

U-High (22-7) has won ten of its last 11 games with Funk leading the way.

“I think his stock is only going up from here,” said U-High coach Andrew McDowell. “What he’s been doing and the noise he’s making, with the numbers he’s putting up and our team having success.”

Division III teams have been on Funk for a while but Division II schools are now showing interest in the 6-5 wingman, Funk says. He’s has helped his team to big wins all season, like Saturday night’s over rival Central Catholic.

In the past few weeks, U-High has wins over Princeton, which was ranked No. 1 in class 2A, and defending state champ Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, a former No. 1 in class 3A. That’s helped Funk get some statewide exposure too.

“We’re proving to coaches and other people that we can beat teams like Princeton and SHG,” said Funk. “It shows you’re a good player and can work well with others.”

Funk says he has added incentive to help his team make a deep postseason run. The better the Pioneers play in the final month of the season, the better the chances there will be college coaches in the stands watching him play.

Regionals begin next week for U-High.

“That’s more of an incentive to make it far in the postseason,” Funk said. “That’s a goal and the benefits come from it. It’s part of the process.”