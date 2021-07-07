U-High’s Reagan Kennedy Has an Eye on the Future, Another on the Past This Summer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s her first summer with her driver’s license and Reagan Kennedy loves the pace.

“Busy, but I like it,” the 16-year-old from Bloomington said. “I get to see my friends. It’s good competition.”

The good competition she seeks is on the golf course. Since she helped lead U-High to a state championship as a freshman, she’s thought about playing college golf.

And this summer college coaches can watch Kennedy play in person. Plenty are keeping their eyes on the U-High junior.

“I usually see (coaches) but I try to get them out of my mind, out of my head and just focus on my golf game,” said Kennedy, who finished the three-day Illinois Open with a 13th place finish in suburban Chicago on Wednesday.

She says her goals for the summer are easy: get better on her short game and navigate through college recruiting She’d also duplicate what she did ten years ago this week.

On July 6, 2011 she scored her first hole in one on an 85-yard hole at The Links at Ireland Grove. She was only 6, the youngest player to ever record an ace at that golf course.

She hasn’t had another ace since. And it’s killing her.

“I remember hitting my shot,” Kennedy said of her stroke with a 4-hybrid that day. I didn’t know what was going on. I saw my sister and dad jumping up and down, getting excited. I was so confused. They told me ‘you got a hole-in-one.’ I said OK.”

She’s been around the hole a lot since that ace.

“I’ve been close a couple times but none have fallen in,” Kennedy said. “I wish I would have understood (back then) what it meant.”

Chasing a college scholarship and perhaps a second hole-in-one. Pretty good summer goals for Reagan Kennedy.