Undefeated Roanoke-Benson Staying Humble

Roanoke-Benson finshed the 2019 calendar year with a major exclamation points, winning the prestigious Williamsville Holiday Tournament, which many regard as the top small school holiday tournament in the entire state.

“We knew that we were going to have a good team to start with, we just didn’t know maybe how good,” Roanoke-Benson head coach Abe Zeller said. “This was going to be our first true test, even though we’ve had some hard ones already. Just couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”

The Rockets hold a perfect 14-0 record this season and are using their hot start to the season as motivation for 2020.

“We’ve been playing together since junior high. We’re just trying to stay humble,” Rockets junior Luke Braman said. “We are confident, we can be confident but I’m trying to stay humble and going game by game.”

With just under two months until the tipoff of the postseason, R-B is focusing on improving every day to make a push for Peoria. The Rockets haven’t been to State since their lone appearance in 1977.

“All the time, yeah, we’re just trying to build towards February. February and March is what we are looking for and just building on it,” Roanoke-Benson senior Jack Weber said. “Our chemistry is great, we just all love each other, we’re a real tight group of guys and we all just play the right way.”

“It’s all about building towards the postseason,” Zeller said. “We by no means want to be peaking right now, so we’re going to go back to work in 2020 and just become better as a team and as a unit.”

Roanoke-Benson proved to be one of the top teams in the area at the end of 2019; be sure to keep your eyes out for the Rockets when the postseason comes around.