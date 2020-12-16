Unselfish ISU Beats Chicago State 91-62

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State brought it’s three-point shooting out Tuesday afternoon, knocking down a school-record-tying 17 three-point field goals in a 91-62 victory over Chicago State.

Five players scored in double figures for the Redbirds, with DJ Horne leading the way with 22 points. Josiah Strong (17), Dedric Boyd (13), Antonio Reeves (11) and Dusan Mahorcic played key roles in the win.

ISU (3-3) held a eight point lead at halftime, but outscored Chicago State 55-32 in the second half. A key part of the victory was ISU’s ability to share the ball, with 24 assists on 31 made field goals.

“Really disappointed with our first half,” ISU head coach Dan Muller said. “I was worried we would not handle today well with guys going home. Obviously the second half was much better. We had 24 assists, we shared the ball, we made the extra pass.”

ISU will have a mini-Christmas break, as players will be allowed to go home for the next five days before returning to campus to practice.

The Redbirds next scheduled game is the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Loyola on December 27.