PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The USSSA Pride won the final game of the WPF series Saturday night against the Vipers 5-0, spoiling the return of Jocelyn Alo after her win at the ESPYS earlier this week.

Alo got on first to start of the ballgame, but the Vipers could not capitalize. In the bottom half, Abbey Cheek, fresh off her game-winning grand slam on Friday, hit a single up the middle to start the scoring and give the Pride a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Sam Show hit a home run to right to double the lead for the Pride and they would never look back.

With the win, the Pride gets the sweep over the Vipers in Peoria. They now head down I-74 to Indianapolis for a three-game series that starts Monday.