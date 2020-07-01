Valley Football Commissioner: ‘I Hope We Can Finish This Season’

ST. LOUIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — She is among the many who want to see college football played this fall.

But Missouri Valley Football Commissioner Patty Viverito knows it won’t be easy. In an MVFC podcast released Tuesday, Viverito appeared confident the football season would start on time.

The finish? That could be tricky.

“I think we are going to start the season (but) I think interruptions are inevitable,” Viverito said. “And I hope to God we finish the season.”

MVFC schools have football players on campus now for voluntary summer conditioning. Coaches aren’t allowed to be on site for the workouts.

Fall training camps open in early August with season openers the first weekend in September.

“I feel very confident we are going to have football, no question,” said Illinois State athletics director Larry Lyons. “I think America wants to get back to normal, in some fashion, whatever that is. Sooner than later.”

Finances are a big concern across the Valley. Viverito said season-long COVID-19 testing alone could cost schools “around $300,000 or $400,000.”

Teams will certainly have a hard time recouping the costs with expected seating capacity restrictions in stadiums.