PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Pitcher Drew Verhagen made another rehab relief appearance Sunday afternoon with the Peoria Chiefs while their comeback fell just short in the 9th.

Verhagen came in the top of the 6th while the Beloit Sky Carp led 3-0. Verhagen allowed a double and a hit by pitch aboard before firing two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning.

In the 7th, Verhagen would allow a run to score to push the deficit to 4-0. In the bottom half, Luiz Rodriguez had a RBI single to right to score Francisco Hernandez and put the Chiefs on the board.

Later in the inning, Tommy Jew flew out to right on a sacrifice fly, which allowed Noah Medlinger to cross home plate and the deficit in half to 4-2.

Beloit would get a run back in the 8th on a sacrifice fly of their own. The Chiefs put up a two-run homer from L.J. Jones and then a solo shot by Mendlinger to tie the game at 5.

In the 9th, the Sky Carp singled to center to score the game-winning run and win 6-5. The Chiefs lost four games in the six-game series.

They are back at home starting Tuesday for a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs.