PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Drew Verhagen made a brief, one-inning start for the Peoria Chiefs in a rehab appearance Friday night.

Verhagen allowed a leadoff walk and a one-out double to start the game against the Beloit Sky Carp. He bounced back by recording a strikeout and a groundout to get himself out of the jam.

He was pulled after just one inning, a move that was planned by the Chiefs and Cardinals. He could make one last appearance on Saturday before heading back to St. Louis.

The Chiefs took the lead in the second off an RBI groundout from Noah Medlinger that brought home L.J. Jones. In the next inning, Jacob Buchberger singled to center to score Todd Lott to make it 2-0.

Jones would get an RBI single of his own in the 5th on a line drive to left to score Lott again. Tommy Jew would round out the scoring off a double in the 6th which brought home Ramon Mendoza.

Saturday’s game is set to begin at 6:35 p.m.