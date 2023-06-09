PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Don’t blink when you go to a Peoria Chiefs game. You just might miss the man at the top of their lineup.

Center fielder Victor Scott has been a force both at the plate and on the base paths for the Peoria Chiefs. He’s adjusted to his new role as a leadoff hitter after hitting in the three-spot at West Virginia.

“A different role at that point, where you’re trying to drive in runs, Scott said. “The goal has changed to get on base, cause as much havoc as possible.”

In that he’s certainly succeeded. His 40 stolen bases is second-highest at all levels of minor league baseball, which creates more chances for the hitters behind him.

Chiefs pitcher Tink Hince said “When he on the side, I can see him taking notes and actually watching the pitcher and he be giving intel to all the guys. All around just a great teammate.”

“I always look to take the next bag to give the hitter an RBI…an RBI chance. So if I can get him a fastball at the plate with the pitcher always thinking about what I’m doing then it’s a win for me even if I don’t steal a bag.” Victor Scott

He may have moved from college to pro ball, but he still approaches each game like a class.

“Almost like doing your homework,” Scott said. “Say you have a test to take and you study for that test you do well. It’s almost like the same thing here. Just looking for those tendencies to give you the extra edge.

When Victor takes the field here at Dozer Park, he always has a couple keepsakes on him. A necklace from home in Atlanta and a wristband from his his girlfriend.

The necklace is a lightning bolt that Scott said is “a little fun thing about being electric and running around the bases. So it just just keeps me lighthearted.”

The wristband was a gift from his girlfriend that reads “#GetNoticed.” Scott wears it every game. He called it “a reminder…just to continue to push yourself and continue to be who you are in order to put yourself in a good position.”

And he hopes that will get him noticed by the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals organization.