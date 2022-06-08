PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jon Carls has heard his fair share of criticism as a softball umpire.

But he’s trying to make memories for high school players who just finished their playing careers.

Carls is president of the Central Illinois Softball Association, the umpire group which works games for 17 high schools in the Peoria area. The CISA is planning a Senior Salutes game for June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

But Carls needs more players.

“We are trying to get as many girls as we can. We have 20 already but we’ve sent invites to 30 schools, so we assume there could be more out there,” Carls said.

The game isn’t an all-star game, Carls said. Instead it a way to honor senior players no matter if they are “all-star caliber.”

“It’s all-inclusive, any senior, regardless of their skill set,” Carls said. “The goal is to get together, celebrate four years, four very weird years of softball for them. And go off on a fun note.”

Players who are interested in playing can contact Carls at joncarlsref@gmail.com.