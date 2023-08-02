PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Young basketball players typically look forward to summer camp so they can play.

Notre Dame senior Mya Wardle is enjoying camp for another reason.

“Out of college, I want to be a coach,” said Mya Wardle. “I especially want to coach women’s basketball. The more good female coaches there are the better. It’s powerful and can make an impact.”

And at this week’s Curley ‘Boo’ Johnson “Skills For Life” camp, Mya is coaching her younger sister Emy.

“When I miss a layup she gets very mad,” Emy Wardle said. “She’ll encourage me but she’s hard on me. She’ll coach me, correct me. I’m used to it. I really like having an older sister. It’s nice.”

Mya is a senior at Notre dame, Emy an incoming freshman.

“I’m hard on Emy because I know what she is capable of. I know what she can do,” Mya Wardle said. “So if she’s not playing to her full potential, I will get on her. But she knows it is out of love and I’m her biggest supporter.”

Mya admits she loves coaching her younger sister this week but she is most excited about playing with her. This year at Notre Dame they’ll be teammates in basketball and soccer.

It’ll be the first time in their athletic careers the Wardle sisters will play on the same team.

They got a taste of being teammates playing some summer league games for the Irish in June.

“I think we’ll have a really good season,” Emy Wardle said. “I’m going to cherish the moments I have because it’s the only year we’re going to (play together).”

Her older sister feels the same way.

“Our team is a family, especially having my sister on the team,” said Mya Wardle. “It’s going to mean so much to me. We’re going to with a bang and there’s no one I’d rather do it with than Emy.”