WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two Washington High School student-athletes signed Division I athletic scholarships in a school ceremony on Tuesday night.

Swimmer Payne Smith (Florida International University) and runner Jackson Ward (Indiana State) signed their National Letters of Intent.

And five football players also signed their college commitment letters. Connor Rose (Beloit College), Spencer Heidbreder (Lake Forest), Thomas Borges (Augustana), Noah Berlett (Eureka College) and Brock Pollitt (Eureka College) signed their letters Tuesday.