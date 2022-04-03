WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Washington baseball team is off to a great start this season with a 8-2 record through the first ten games of the campaign.

This comes off an appearance to the state finals last year whetre the Panthers finished in fourth place in Class 3A.

But Washington returns many key players this season, including Bradley University commit Gus Lucas, who has fully recovered from injury and is back to starring as a pitcher.

The Panthers have also had a potent offense through the opening weeks of the season.

“Last year left a terrible taste in our mouth. We have signs up there that say fourth place in state, third place in state, that’s just kind of how it’s been for this program for the last few years,” Washington senior Easton Harris said. “We just want to leave our mark on Washington Community High School.”

“Fourth place in state, that last game was heart breaking,” Washington senior Jack Limas said. “But knowing what we could do this year, all those leaders coming back,I feel like we have a good chance improving what we did.”

As state finalists and the defending co-Mid Illini Conference champions from last year, Washington knows it has a big target on it’s back.

But the Panthers are out to prove that they can improve on last season’s success.

“We’ve definetly talked about the success of last year building into this year and how to handle the success from last year, playing with a target on your back. I think they’ve really embraced the challenge,” Washington head coach Kyle Wisher said. “We talk about every game, you’re probably going to get everyone’s best game. PEople want to play you and they want to beat you.”

“We know we are probably the best pitching staff in the area and even better hitting than I think we had last year,” Washington senior Gus Lucas said. “We just got to show it.”