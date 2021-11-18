Washington Grad Keeps His Football Team on the Road with Mechanic Skills

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Timmy Malinowski has always been good with engines.

It paid off last week with his college football team.

Malinowski, a 2021 Washington High School grad, is a freshman player at Pittsburgh State. He was on one of the three team buses heading out on a road trip when the bus lost power.

The driver pulled into a rest stop and popped the hood. He couldn’t diagnose the problem but Malinowski could.

Malinowski, a diesel mechanic who is studying automotive technology, was able to fasten a clamp with tools he carries with him and keep the bus operating. It was back on the road in a matter of minutes.

“Everybody was screaming my name,:” said Malinowski. “Mostly because they didn’t want to have to get off that bus and go to one of the other two. It would have been pretty cramped. They were pretty happy about that.”