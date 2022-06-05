WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve been here before and they are glad to be back.

The Washington baseball team returns to the class 3A super-sectional at Geneseo on Monday and will play for a trip to state. Just like the Panthers did last June.

“Being back where we were last year, going to Geneseo, a win away from state. It’s good knowing that our senior class can do that again. And our juniors are stepping up once again,” said Washington senior Easton Harris.

The Panthers play Sycamore at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the state semifinals in Joliet.

Harris is scheduled to be Washington’s starting pitcher.

“Going back to Geneseo will be awesome with me being on the mound for the second straight year. It’s for another trip to state,” Harris said. “I’m pumped.”

Washington, which won the Mid-Illini Conference with an undefeated record, advanced to the Elite 8 with a 10-5 win over conference rival Morton in the sectional championship game Saturday.

“We knew we had a really good shot to get to this position,” said junior Lucas Price. “After going 14-0 in the conference and all that, we were anticipating getting here. And it’s awesome.”

The Panthers finished fourth at state in 2021.