Washington Tournament of Champions Canceled

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — One of the top high school basketball tournaments in the state is officially canceled for 2020.

The Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament on Champions scheduled for Thanksgiving week at Washington High School was canceled on Monday.

“Due to the current health pandemic, it is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions,” tournament information director Dawn Dayhoff said in a statement.

The event, which annually brings future NBA players to central Illinois, is named after late Washington High School basketball coach Kevin Brown, who died of brain cancer last summer.

“The big thing for me personally. and for the school is, it’s Coach Brown’s tournament,” said Washington basketball coach Kevin Brown. “It’s not just basketball. It’s a community event and a national event.”

The tournament started in 2006 and has featured future NBA draft picks like Anthony Davis (2010), Andrew Wiggins (2011) and Zion Williamson (2016). It also showcases top local teams from central Illinois.

“The thing that’s unfortunate, I’ve talked to (tournament director) Shawn (Powell) who gets all the teams,” said Washington athletics director Herb Knoblauch. “We’ve had some great players here, everybody knows about them. But he was really excited this year, being the 15th year, it was the best field we were going to have here.”