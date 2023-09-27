WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s retired and no longer is the head softball coach.

But sometimes people ask Clint Reed when he’ll give up his Friday night job at Washington.

“There are times they say that,” Reed said with a smile. “As long as I can walk up and down the sidelines, that job is mine.”

Reed, 75, keeps defensive stats like tackles, tackles for loss and sacks for the Washington High School football program. He’s joined by 75-year-old Mike Adams, who keeps defensive stats like interceptions and fumbles for the Panthers.

Each has been doing it 50 years.

“You just feel like you’re part of it,” Adams said. “You’re adding something that is appreciated and it makes me feel like I’m part of the Panther program.”

Reed is retired from teaching at Washington High School, Adams from Washington Grade School. They joined the football stats team in 1973.

They are joined by another retired teacher from Washington. But Chuck Brunner, 72, is the newcomer of the group as he has been keeping the teams’ offensive stats 48 seasons.

Obviously, these guys have seen a lot of games.

“A lot of them run together but sometimes we’ll remember a play from Limestone or Chillicothe,” said Brunner. “We get a kick out of it.”

They also get a kick out of being close to the action.

“The best part of the job is I have the best seat in the house, the line of scrimmage,” said Reed, who was head coach of Washington’s softball program from 1989-2005 and still helps out as an assistant coach. “We get to hear what the coaches say to the kids and sometimes what the players say to the coaches.”

Reed says football players have “run into” him on the sidelines three times in his 50 years keeping stats. Brunner believes it’s happened to him twice but Adams says it’s never happened to him.

But they all agree the hardest part about their assignments is keeping stats on rainy nights. However, they admit there are far more good nights than bad nights on the job.

“Before every game we are welcomed by the coaches and if we show up at some school activity, (the students) know us,” said Adams.

They are all volunteers. Working games in the heat, the cold, the rain and sometimes the snow.

They keep stats without pay but say they enjoy every minute of it. And they really love being together on Friday nights.

“We’re the oldest stat crew in the state, I would have to say,” Brunner said. “We’re good friends, we get along. It’s 50 years but it doesn’t seem like 50 years.”