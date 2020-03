Over the last five years, Brian Wardle has led Bradley back to a major contender in the Missouri Valley Conference, thanks in large part to the help of three assistants who have been with him all five years: Jimmie Foster, Drew Adams and Mike Bargen.

"I've always believed the closer your staff is, the better chemistry you have on your staff, you'll have it in your locker room," said Wardle. "The players will reciprocate that in the locker room, and that's really what's happened, I think."