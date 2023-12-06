WASHINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Washington Panther wrestling is coming off their 5th state title in seven years. They won their first home meet last weekend, but say their performance didn’t meet their own expectations.

“We beat everybody,” said Josh Hoffer. “But I think we overall individually we have stuff to work on. I know I have stuff to work on.”

I do not want this team getting comfortable with being state champions thinking we’ll get it again this year. It’s new year, new teams you know. Wyatt Medlin, Washington Sophomore

Wyatt watched his dad coach the Panthers to their first two of four consecutive titles last decade.

Current coach Nick Miller was on staff at the time and remembers talking to them at the state meet.

I don’t even know what grade they were in but there’s a picture of them at duals team state sitting in the front row watching those teams win. You know just kinda having that conversation, you know take it in, enjoy your time in the bleachers eating popcorn because before you know it it’s going to be your moment down here Nick Miller

Medlin added, “You know I spent a lot of time with the team you know. Getting to know the culture of the team, I think Washington has the best culture in the state, that’s what makes us so good.”

While the team took home gold, Wyatt finished with a bronze medal as a freshman; something he hopes to change.

“I came out there expecting to win it, he said. “So you know taking third it feels like there’s unfinished business. This year I’ve tightened up in some areas like my weaknesses and I feel like I’m ready to win it this year for sure.”

To repeat as state champs, Wyatt says the panthers have some growing up to do.