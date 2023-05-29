WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brooklyn Ogden always wanted to be a pitcher.

Her parents have the bills to prove it.

“I have a basement and I used to pitch in it when I was younger,” Ogden recalled. “I can’t tell you how many windows I broke pitching. My dad would always get mad and say, ‘You better be a good pitcher if I’m paying for all these windows to get fixed.'”

The experience breaking windows has evidently paid off. Now the senior is one of the area’s top pitchers and leads Washington into this week’s 2A softball sectional at Metamora.

She’s not a bad hitter either, hitting in the middle of a potent Panthers lineup. The Rock Valley College softball signee just wants to pitch and hit the best she can to extend her high school career.

“I grew up watching the Washington softball players playing. My sister played here. I just want to wear this jersey as long as possible,” Ogden said.

It’s already been an unforgettable senior year for her but Ogden wanted one more thing to make it memorable. So she came up with a handshake that she shares with her longtime catcher Malone McKinley.

They use it after every strikeout.

“We started it this year,'” Ogden said. “We wanted to add something fun to get us hyped for the next batter.”

McKinley has been Ogden’s catcher since they played together on a 10U team in Washington. It might be their final year playing together.

“We decided after we strike somebody out, we should have a good handshake,” said McKinley, a junior. “And it’s her senior year, her last year.”

And at least it’s not as expensive as replacing windows