Washington’s Jared Head Finds New Home, Now Hopes for Season

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jared Head had no idea it was coming.

He was finishing his second semester of the school year this spring and attended a video conference call hosted by his wrestling coach at Old Dominion University. The program was being cut in the wake of lost revenue complicated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It was heartbreaking. I spent a year with those guys,” Head said. “That was my family.”

Jared Head suddenly had no team and no teammates after spending one year at ODU. He didn’t get a chance to wrestle as a freshman because was recovering from shoulder surgery.

He quickly started looking for a landing spot and found one when transferred to Division II wrestling power St. Cloud State this summer.

So in less than 18 months, Head went from being a star at Washington High School to Old Dominion in Virginia. Then to St. Cloud State in Minnesota.

But there was an important stop this summer in Iowa where he entered a national collegiate open wrestling tournament and won his weight class. It was his first competition in 14 months.

“I proved to myself I could hang with these guys at the college level,” said Head. “I had no idea because I hadn’t wrestled in a single college match yet. It was good for my confidence.”

His high school coach Nick Miller was there to watch Head win that summer competition.

“It’s probably not done for Jared. Life’s going to hand him something else down the road,” Miller said. “He showed through this he has the resiliency to step up and make the next right call for himself.”

Now Head is healthy, at school and ready to wrestle. He’s hoping and praying there is a wrestling season this year.

“I need it. I need the sport, I love it so much. It would be heartbreaking if we can’t wrestle,” Head said. “We’ll make do like we always do.”