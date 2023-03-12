METAMORA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Metamora Redbirds were welcomed back home Sunday after winning the 3A boys basketball state championship in Champaign over the weekend.

The team received a police and fire escort around the area, which ended at the high school. Hundreds of supporters gave them several standing ovations as they returned with their gold medals and the state trophy.

The ceremony featured multiple speakers, including Principal Charlie Zimmermann, coach Danny Grieves and several players themselves. The athletes thanked family, friends, old teammates and the thousands of fans who supported the Redbirds all year.

It really is like no better feeling you know all credit to our fans and our guys working year round to get where we are today. Surreal, there’s no way to describe it, it’s still sinking in. Briar Cremeens, Metamora Senior

You know the experience of Champaign is like no other. Being there with the guys is so fun that championship feeling is great we’re just glad to be back and finally on top this time. Kayden Hartnett, Metamora Senior