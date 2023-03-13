METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — For much of Metamora’s State Championship run, the team was rallied around Coach Danny Grieves when his daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

But as the playoffs began, Senior Briar Cremeens learned his dad was also sick.

“Went home with him and he told me. It’s a real-life moment and you just gotta kind of roll with the punches,” Cremeens said.

Coach Grieves knew more than anyone the emotions Briar was feeling.

“Briar came to me and said, ‘coach, I need to talk to you’,” Grieves said. “He gave me the information on his dad, it broke my heart. We hugged and cried.”

Briar Cremeens said Coach Grieves has been almost like a father figure to him.

“Ever since his daughter got diagnosed and my father, it’s just he’s been there for me,” Cremeens said. “There’s no one else I’d rather have by my side.”

At the celebration back home, Briar made sure the town knew how much he loved his dad.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a better man in my life, and I thank him so much for setting me on this path and just being the man I am today,” Cremeens said. “The man who molded me into the man I am today, and I thank him for everything. In front of all our fans and having all that support, it was just a surreal moment.”

A moment and a season that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.