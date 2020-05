EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Pat Venditte is known across the baseball world as the ambidextrous pitcher. The four year Major League switch-pitcher has carved out a solid career as both a left handed and right handed pitcher.

"As the game has evolved, I've tried to evolve with it and figure out new ways to get guys out. Yeah, the switch pitching is a massive help for me," Venditte said. "Without that, I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing. To have that left on left and right on right advantage has been nice."