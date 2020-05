PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- Peoria basketball legends David Booth and Jerry Hester gave central Illinois countless memories during their playing days. But what they are doing during the corona virus pandemic is making serious noise. They have created the Peoria Ball Talk Facebook page to chat about the rich history of Peoria hoops.

"You know, it's bigger than Jerry and I, I'll tell you that," Booth said. "We just created the page and we just let it flow. We just sit there and we're fans too. Its all been about the people and they're the ones controlling the page."