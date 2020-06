PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Manual boys basketball coach Willie Coleman met with Matt McClain to discuss the current state of affairs in the United States regarding the death of George Floyd, protests and racial injustice.

Plus, hear how Coleman is using this as a teaching opportunity for the young men on his basketball team.

NOTE: A video player will appear below the picture attached to this story. You must press play on the video player in order for the interview to begin.