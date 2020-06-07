WEB EXTRA: Normal West Coach Val Walker on Racial Equality, His Journey and Message to Players

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West boys soccer coach Val Walker sat down with Matt McClain to discuss the fallout of racial and police brutality issues that have been at the forefront of the news the past two weeks.

In the video, Walker discusses his experiences with racism, his upbringing in Jamaica and what his message is to his soccer players and students at Normal West.

