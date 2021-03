PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Welcome to a new a new edition of March Madness! A six-week prep football season begins as Week 1 of the spring high school football season is here.

Normal Community, Peoria High, Dunlap, Washington, Metamora, Canton, Elmwood-Brimfield and Abingdon-Avon are among the winners. Enjoy the highlights!