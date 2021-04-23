Week 6 Prep Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The six-week prep football spring season ended with a bang Friday night!

Metamora handed Washington its first loss of the season, as the Redbirds beat the Panthers 21-14. Metamora quarterback Solomon Schwarz scored two touchdowns in the victory.

Peoria High won the Big 12 Conference tournament championship with a 34-27 win at Quincy Notre Dame. The Lions set the tone early and controlled the first half, up 16-0 going into the break.

Elsewhere, Normal West avenged a Week 1 loss to Normal Community, as the Wildcats beat the Ironmen 14-7. In the Mid-Illini Conference, Morton and Pekin won their season finales.

In small school football, Princeville suffered its lone loss of the season at state-ranked Annawan-Wethersfield, while Farmington picked up a rivalry win over Elmwood-Brimfield. Enjoy the highlights!

WEEK 6 SCORES

Metamora 21, Washington 14

Peoria High 34, Quincy Notre Dame 27

Normal West 14, Normal Community 7

Morton 42, Limestone 21

Pekin 40, East Peoria 8

Decatur MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Princeville 22

Farmington 59, Elmwood-Brimfield 0

Mt. Zion 63, IVC 21

Mercer County 50, Stark County 8

Prairie Central 55, Central Catholic 15

South Fulton 42, Lewistown 18