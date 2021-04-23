Week 6 Prep Football Roundup

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The six-week prep football spring season ended with a bang Friday night!

Metamora handed Washington its first loss of the season, as the Redbirds beat the Panthers 21-14. Metamora quarterback Solomon Schwarz scored two touchdowns in the victory.

Peoria High won the Big 12 Conference tournament championship with a 34-27 win at Quincy Notre Dame. The Lions set the tone early and controlled the first half, up 16-0 going into the break.

Elsewhere, Normal West avenged a Week 1 loss to Normal Community, as the Wildcats beat the Ironmen 14-7. In the Mid-Illini Conference, Morton and Pekin won their season finales.

In small school football, Princeville suffered its lone loss of the season at state-ranked Annawan-Wethersfield, while Farmington picked up a rivalry win over Elmwood-Brimfield. Enjoy the highlights!

WEEK 6 SCORES

Metamora 21, Washington 14

Peoria High 34, Quincy Notre Dame 27

Normal West 14, Normal Community 7

Morton 42, Limestone 21

Pekin 40, East Peoria 8

Decatur MacArthur 41, Peoria Manual 0

Annawan-Wethersfield 42, Princeville 22

Farmington 59, Elmwood-Brimfield 0

Mt. Zion 63, IVC 21

Mercer County 50, Stark County 8

Prairie Central 55, Central Catholic 15

South Fulton 42, Lewistown 18

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News