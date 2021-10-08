Week 7 Big School Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Things in the Mid-Illini Conference are getting interesting.

Pekin went on the road and beat Metamora 35-28 in Week Seven of high school football action, opening up the Mid-Illini race. The Dragons score the final 21 points to knock off the Redbirds.

In the other Mid-Illini games, Washington, Morton and Dunlap were winners. With two weeks to play in the regular season, Washington and Morton are tied with 4-1 conference records, while Metamora, Pekin and Dunlap all sit at 3-2.

In the Big 12 Conference, Normal Community, Normal West, and Peoria High were winners, while Normal U-High picked up a win against Decatur Eisenhower. Enjoy the highlights!