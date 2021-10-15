Week 8 Big School Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Mid-Illini Conference race will come down to the final week of the regular season.

In a big rivalry game, Washington beats Metamora 24-14, while Morton beats Limestone 54-6. With those results, the Panthers and Potters both improve to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference standings. In the final week of the regular season, Washington travels to East Peoria, while Morton is on the road at Dunlap.

In the other Mid-Illini games, Pekin beats East Peoria while Dunlap gets a victory over Canton.

In the Big 12 Conference, Normal Community improves to 8-0 with a win over Champaign Centennial. Normal West gets a win at Richwoods. Normal Community and Normal West meet in Week 9 to decide the conference champion.

Other Big 12 winners include Peoria Notre Dame and Bloomington. Enjoy the highlights!