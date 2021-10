PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley caps off a perfect 9-0 regular season with a victory over El Paso-Gridley. The Vikings win the Heart of Illinois Conference championship outright.

Elsewhere in the HOI Conferece, Eureka, Tremont and Ridgeview were winners.

Farmington picks up a win over Lewistown to finish the season with a 9-0 record, while Princeville and Elmwood-Brimfield also win to boost their playoff hopes.

Enjoy the highlights!