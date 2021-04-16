Week Five Prep Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week five of the spring high school football season saw some major fireworks.

In the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, Peoria High outlasts Normal West in a thriller, 40-33, to advance to the championship game. Normal Community lost at Quincy Notre Dame 23-5. That sets up a Peoria High vs. Quincy Notre Dame matchup in Week 6: that game will be played in Quincy at 7 p.m. on April 23.

In the Mid-Illini Conference, Washington beat Canton 46-14 as the Panthers improve to 5-0 on the season. Dunlap and Morton also picked up victories. Noteably for the Potters, junior running back Seth Glatz rushed for 368 yards and scores 7 touchdowns.

In small school football, Princeville improves to 5-0 with a rivalry win over Stark County, Farmington won a battle of state-ranked teams, and U-High scores 63 points in a win over Champaign Central. Enjoy the highlights!

WEEK 5 SCORES:

Peoria High 40, Normal West 33

Quincy Notre Dame 23, Normal Community 5

Peoria Notre Dame 42, Danville 7

Washington 46, Canton 14

Dunlap 42, Limestone 14

Morton 49, East Peoria 15

Princeville 51, Stark County 16

Farmington 49, Kewanee 20

South Fulton 32, Elmwood-Brimfield 30

Monticello 42, Olympia 12

Normal U-High 63, Champaign Central 12

Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6

St. Joseph Ogden 22, Central Catholic 3