Week Four Prep Football Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week four of the high school football season felt like a fall Friday.
The Big 12 Conference tournament began with Peoria High and Normal Community picking up wins to advance to the semifinals.
In the Mid-Illini Conference, Washington, Canton and Dunlap picked up wins.
The four-week Heart of Illinois Conference season came to an end, with Fieldcrest completing a perfect 4-0 season and winning the conference championship. Enjoy the highlights!
WEEK 4 SCORES:
Peoria High 50, Bloomington 35
Quincy Notre Dame 19, Peoria Notre Dame 14
Normal Community 31, Danville 14
Washington 21, Pekin 6
Canton 28, Limestone 22
Dunlap 48, Richwoods 0
Fieldcrest 45, El Paso-Gridley 14
Eureka 45, Tri-Valley 14
Prairie Central 47, IVC 13
Central Catholic 48, Pontiac 12
Farmington 55, West Prairie 0
Macomb 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 22
Springfield Lanphier 33, U-High 20