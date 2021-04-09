Week Four Prep Football Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Week four of the high school football season felt like a fall Friday.

The Big 12 Conference tournament began with Peoria High and Normal Community picking up wins to advance to the semifinals.

In the Mid-Illini Conference, Washington, Canton and Dunlap picked up wins.

The four-week Heart of Illinois Conference season came to an end, with Fieldcrest completing a perfect 4-0 season and winning the conference championship. Enjoy the highlights!

WEEK 4 SCORES:

Peoria High 50, Bloomington 35

Quincy Notre Dame 19, Peoria Notre Dame 14

Normal Community 31, Danville 14

Washington 21, Pekin 6

Canton 28, Limestone 22

Dunlap 48, Richwoods 0

Fieldcrest 45, El Paso-Gridley 14

Eureka 45, Tri-Valley 14

Prairie Central 47, IVC 13

Central Catholic 48, Pontiac 12

Farmington 55, West Prairie 0

Macomb 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 22

Springfield Lanphier 33, U-High 20